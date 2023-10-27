Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

City and parish leaders restructure economic development alliance in NELA

City and parish leaders restructure economic development alliance in NELA
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local city and Ouachita Parish leaders are working with Baton Rouge officials to restructure the Northeast Louisiana Economic Alliance (NELEA) - making Monroe, West Monroe and Ouachita Parish the economic “HUB” for the northeast Louisiana region.

According to its updated website, the organization is going from NELEA to NEA (Northeast Alliance).

North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP) announced in July 2023 that it’s no longer serving the city of Monroe and Ouachita Parish after 13 years.

RELATED CONTENT: City of Monroe and Ouachita Parish set to join economic development alliance in NELA

NLEP announced Friday that Amazon is investing in a second facility in the Shreveport region. KNOE reporter Kenya Ross met with NEA chairman Dr. Russ Greer Friday afternoon to learn how they’re looking to achieve similar results for northeast Louisiana. Greer said the alliance is working with the Louisiana Economic Development officials from Baton Rouge to restructure the organization.

The alliance is now conducting a nationwide search for a new president and CEO, according to NEA officials. Greer stated that ULM president Ron Berry is assisting the alliance to secure a location at the new Clark Williams Innovation Park, formerly known as LUMEN.

The NLEP office in Monroe will continue its operations until the beginning of 2024, according to NLEP’s president and CEO Justyn Dixon.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Rachel Hathcock, 39, has been arrested for the second-degree murder of Tia Renee Wiley Adams.
Catahoula Parish authorities arrest second suspect in connection to death of Tia Adams
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms

Latest News

MedCamp
MedCamp’s Fall Bash kicks off this Saturday
MedCamp
MedCamps Expands Fall Festival
City and parish leaders restructure economic development alliance in NELA
City and parish leaders restructure economic development alliance in NELA
Local middle and high school students visited ULM's campus to participate in ULM's first ever...
ULM's first ever STEM Night held by the ULM Science Fair committee