City and parish leaders restructure economic development alliance in NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local city and Ouachita Parish leaders are working with Baton Rouge officials to restructure the Northeast Louisiana Economic Alliance (NELEA) - making Monroe, West Monroe and Ouachita Parish the economic “HUB” for the northeast Louisiana region.

According to its updated website, the organization is going from NELEA to NEA (Northeast Alliance).

North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP) announced in July 2023 that it’s no longer serving the city of Monroe and Ouachita Parish after 13 years.

NLEP announced Friday that Amazon is investing in a second facility in the Shreveport region. KNOE reporter Kenya Ross met with NEA chairman Dr. Russ Greer Friday afternoon to learn how they’re looking to achieve similar results for northeast Louisiana. Greer said the alliance is working with the Louisiana Economic Development officials from Baton Rouge to restructure the organization.

The alliance is now conducting a nationwide search for a new president and CEO, according to NEA officials. Greer stated that ULM president Ron Berry is assisting the alliance to secure a location at the new Clark Williams Innovation Park, formerly known as LUMEN.

The NLEP office in Monroe will continue its operations until the beginning of 2024, according to NLEP’s president and CEO Justyn Dixon.

