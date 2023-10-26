Advertise
Vidalia man arrested on 62 charges of pornography involving juveniles

Chris Custer
Chris Custer(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A man previously arrested on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles as well as narcotics charges has had more charges added to his arrest.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said Chris Custer, 51, allegedly traveled to meet a child he had met online. During his arrest, Custer was found to be in possession of several drugs. During the investigation, Custer’s cell phone was seized.

CPSO said Custer’s cell phone was found to have child sexual abuse material on it.

Custer was rebooked on 62 counts of pornography involving juveniles with intent to sell or distribute.

The investigation is ongoing.

