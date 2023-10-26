Dr. Jim Henderson named the next Louisiana Tech president

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana System has voted to name Dr. Jim Henderson the next president of Louisiana Tech University following a special meeting held by the board of supervisors today (Oct. 25). Henderson was voted in unanimously, receiving 13 votes.

Henderson has an extensive background in the field of education. He became the president of the UL System in Jan. of 2017, however, his experience in academia goes back much further. Henderson previously served as the president of Northwestern State University. Prior to holding that position, he served as the chancellor of Bossier Parish Community College.

Current La. Tech President Dr. Les Guice sent the following statement to students, faculty, and staff congratulating Henderson on the accomplishment:

“Congratulations to my long-time friend and colleague Dr. Jim Henderson for being named as the 15th President of Louisiana Tech University. I have worked closely with Jim for the past 15 years and have admired his great leadership skills and vision for higher education. I know of no one who better understands this institution’s history, mission and culture, and I am thrilled to have him assume this role as president of my alma mater. He and his wonderful wife, Tonya, will carry this institution to higher levels. Please join me in welcoming them as President and First Lady! Please give them your full support!”

Henderson earned his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern State University, a master’s degree from the University of West Florida, and a doctorate degree from the University of Maryland-University College.

Henderson will begin his role as president on Jan. 1.

The University of Louisiana System board also voted to approve current Grambling State University president Dr. Rick Gallot to be the next UL system president.

