Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Southwest unveils new digital bag tracking service

Southwest Airlines is introducing a digital tracking service for luggage.
Southwest Airlines is introducing a digital tracking service for luggage.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Southwest customers can now track their bags through the carrier.

The airline says people can view the status of their checked bags on southwest.com and the mobile app.

It confirms when tags are printed and then when bags are loaded and unloaded from the aircraft.

Experts have recommended travelers use electronic tracking devices in their bags to make it easier to find lost luggage.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Toledo police lights
Monroe police arrest juvenile accused of rape, kidnapping
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe man after an undercover operation that...
Ouachita Parish authorities arrest Monroe man during undercover operation
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-20 westbound on...
Grandfather dies in Ouachita Parish crash, grandson charged with vehicular homicide

Latest News

Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Israel says it is expanding its ground operation in Gaza after knocking out communications
The Voegtlines said Marley ran out of their house in September 2018.
Family reunites with missing dog that disappeared 5 years ago
The Voegtlines said Marley ran out of their house in September 2018.
Dog reunited with owners after 5 years
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run...
García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener
Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 boaters plead guilty in connection to Alabama riverfront brawl