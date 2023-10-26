Advertise
Nutritional benefits of pumpkin with Jen Avis

It's fall and pumpkins are all around. Jen Avis joins us to discuss pumpkin's nutritional benefits.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss pumpkin and its nutritional benefits. She says pumpkins are very nutritious and have many benefits.

Avis says pumpkins are rich in manganese, contain vitamin K, help heal wounds, fight bacteria, and help strengthen your immune system.

You can make many recipes with pumpkin like pie, bread, and soup. You can even roast and eat the seeds

