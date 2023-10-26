Nutritional benefits of pumpkin with Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss pumpkin and its nutritional benefits. She says pumpkins are very nutritious and have many benefits.

Avis says pumpkins are rich in manganese, contain vitamin K, help heal wounds, fight bacteria, and help strengthen your immune system.

You can make many recipes with pumpkin like pie, bread, and soup. You can even roast and eat the seeds

