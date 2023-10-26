Advertise
Monroe City School Board holds anti-vape campaign town hall meeting

By Destiny Beasley
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Teen vaping is a big concern for parents. A conference was held today at the Monroe City School Board, as part of an anti-vaping campaign by the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living, and Southern Universities Communities of Color.

According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, in 2022, more than 2.5 million middle and high school students currently use e-cigarettes.

During the town meeting, professionals spoke on how easily accessible and addictive vape products are, and how it is an issue in most schools due to students being active users.

Neville High School student, Madeline Haneline, said parents should be involved to help prevent vape addictions.

“It’s a lot of parents who don’t do that. Their kids don’t feel like they can respect themselves if their parents don’t respect them. And it just leads to things like vaping. As if the child is so upset to feel loved, then it can destroy it, and it can make them go towards things like nicotine addiction. So it’s really just showing that you care,” said Haneline.

For more information on the effects of vaping visit The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco Free Living’s website.

