Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Man in critical condition after shooting at home in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a home in Jackson.

At about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Capitol Police officers responded to a shooting at a home on Burns Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in critical condition. No suspect has been revealed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Capitol Police at 601-359-3125.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Rachel Hathcock, 39, has been arrested for the second-degree murder of Tia Renee Wiley Adams.
Catahoula Parish authorities arrest second suspect in connection to death of Tia Adams
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/27
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Drone video of deadly I-55 pile-up
LSP: Investigation reveals 7 dead in I-55 pileup
NELA Food Bank earns nationally recognized accreditation
NELA Food Bank earns nationally recognized accreditation
Toledo police lights
Monroe police arrest juvenile accused of rape, kidnapping