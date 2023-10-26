Living Well Foundation announces $348,127 in grant money for NELA non-profits

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Living Well Foundation recently announced the 17 non-profit agencies in Ouachita Parish and surrounding parishes that have been awarded a total of $348,127 in grant money.

The money was awarded to projects that primarily focus on the health and well-being of the community.

According to the LWF, the largest investments in funded projects included Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Louisiana for the expansion of programming and new club sites in rural areas, the Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisiana for a large initiative for suicide intervention and prevention, and new dental suites for Pinnacle Family Health in its new West Monroe location.

Of those who submitted projects for consideration, over 50% were new applicants.

“We are pleased that more agencies continue to apply during the Foundation’s grant cycles in our region, and we know that the services provided by these awarded projects and organizations will surely impact the quality of life in our communities and the health and well-being of our parishes’ populations,” said LWF President and CEO, Alice M. Prophit.

The following is the list of the non-profits that were awarded:

Boys and Girls Club NELA Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisiana Pinnacle Family Health City of West Monroe Fire Department Louisiana Emergency Response Network The Center for Children and Families Friends of Crowville Lyfe Skills Collaboration Zion Helping Hands Richardson Medical Center GERO Institute School of Allied Health at ULM Grace Place Ministries Junior League of Monroe Bright Star Ranch Broaden Horizons Hunters for the Hungry

