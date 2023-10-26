Advertise
Gov. Edwards offers congratulations to new leadership in Louisiana higher education

Dr. Jim Henderson was named the new president of Louisiana Tech University. Dr. Rick Gallot was named the new president of the University of Louisiana System, filling the role Henderson is currently serving in.(Source: KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Major leadership changes have happened within Louisiana’s higher education and community reactions are starting to roll in.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards offered his congratulations to Dr. Jim Henderson for being named the new president of Louisiana Tech University and to Dr. Rick Gallot for being named the new president of the University of Louisiana System.

“Stellar decisions by the UL System Board of Supervisors and big wins for higher education in Louisiana,” Edwards posted on Threads. “Congratulations to both Rick Gallot on being named the new president of the UL System, and to Jim Henderson on being selected as the new president of Louisiana Tech. The board could not have chosen better leaders. I have seen firsthand how much they care about our state and helping students succeed. They both know how to get things done and the UL System and Tech are in great hands.”

