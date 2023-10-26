Catahoula Parish authorities arrest second suspect in connection to death of Tia Adams

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of Jonesville resident Tia Adams. Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested Rachel Hathcock, 39, for the second-degree murder of Tia Renee Wiley Adams.

This arrest comes after George Thomas, Jr. was arrested on October 20 in connection to Adams’ death.

The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of Tia Renee Wiley Adams of Jonesville on Oct. 13 after receiving a missing person complaint. Adams was put into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person and investigation into her whereabouts continued.

