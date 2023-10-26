Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Be The Match bone marrow registry drive comes to Monroe

Those who attend the event will get the opportunity to register with Be The Match and be put on the list to donate to someone in need.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Be the Match is having a bone marrow registry drive in Monroe, and Emily Yeager and Miranda Robinson joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk more about the event.

Those who attend the event will get the opportunity to register with Be The Match and be put on the list to donate to someone in need. Robinson says the process takes around 3 minutes. First, you fill out a questionnaire about your medical history. Then, you will get your cheek swabbed which she says takes 10 to 15 seconds. The swab will get sent to a lab where they will be able to tell if you are a match.

The event is Sunday, October 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fair Park Baptist Church.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Rachel Hathcock, 39, has been arrested for the second-degree murder of Tia Renee Wiley Adams.
Catahoula Parish authorities arrest second suspect in connection to death of Tia Adams
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/27
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Drone video of deadly I-55 pile-up
LSP: Investigation reveals 7 dead in I-55 pileup
NELA Food Bank earns nationally recognized accreditation
NELA Food Bank earns nationally recognized accreditation
Toledo police lights
Monroe police arrest juvenile accused of rape, kidnapping