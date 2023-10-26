Be The Match bone marrow registry drive comes to Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Be the Match is having a bone marrow registry drive in Monroe, and Emily Yeager and Miranda Robinson joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk more about the event.

Those who attend the event will get the opportunity to register with Be The Match and be put on the list to donate to someone in need. Robinson says the process takes around 3 minutes. First, you fill out a questionnaire about your medical history. Then, you will get your cheek swabbed which she says takes 10 to 15 seconds. The swab will get sent to a lab where they will be able to tell if you are a match.

The event is Sunday, October 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fair Park Baptist Church.

