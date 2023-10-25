Advertise
Winnsboro State of the Town Address

The town of Winnsboro held a State of the Town Address Wednesday morning (Oct. 25) at the Jack Hammons Community Center.
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT
Mayor Alice Wallace honored students, organizations, and community leaders for their impact on Winnsboro and Franklin Parish.

“We have - we’ve put in for capital outlay for a new city hall complex, well a municipal complex because the one we have is old and outdated so we’re planning on getting a new city hall complex and the other thing that I’m very excited about is an activity center for our children to have somewhere to go, a $4.5 million activity center, it may be done in phases but we’re hoping that we can get it done,” said Wallace.

This event was meant to commend community leaders for their hard work.

“Very, very important for all mayors to do that because it affords them the opportunity to talk about some of the highlights that they’ve done with the city also in this case, they’re paying recognition and acknowledgment to those partners, those stakeholders in the community for the support that they’ve given because it does take everybody in the community to make it - make a difference,” said Louisiana Navigator, Jamie Mayo.

Mayor Wallace said she will continue to work toward making these plans a reality for Winnsboro.

