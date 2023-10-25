La. Tech attracts technology companies with new facility on campus

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University is celebrating its newest building on the enterprise campus.

The university is attracting technology companies on its enterprise campus with this new facility - Tech Point II. University officials and students welcomed Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and community leaders to the ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the new building Wednesday afternoon.

“And there is a reason why the I-20 corridor is gaining attention all over the country when it comes to cyber and tech and if we will just stay on the course, there will be much more investment here,” said Edwards.

University president Les Guice said the new facility is going to bring hands-on experience opportunities for tech students or students interested in tech.

“So we have students that are working for companies in computer science for example. They can come here and work,” said Guice. “And at the same time, we’re doing some things like micromanufacturing and microfabrication where students are going to be working - building different devices that can be applied to all sorts of technologies that are out there.”

This new addition to the university’s enterprise campus already houses three companies - ranging from tech to financial industries: Crossmark Management Group, Louisiana New Product Development Team and Radiance Technologies. Tech Point II is situated right across from the original Tech Point building that opened back in 2008. University officials said it was time for an expansion.

“When students come to Louisiana Tech, we talk about providing an unparalleled educational experience,” said Guice. “Working with these companies right here - being able to walk across the road and work on real projects right after they’ve been in classes talking about the kinds of problems they can solve with the tools that they’re learning in class.”

University officials said the Tech Point II building costs approximately $17 million - with financial support from LED (Louisiana Economic Development) and the university’s own funds.

