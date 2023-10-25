Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

La. Tech attracts technology companies with new facility on campus

Louisiana Tech University is celebrating its newest building on the enterprise campus.
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University is celebrating its newest building on the enterprise campus.

The university is attracting technology companies on its enterprise campus with this new facility - Tech Point II. University officials and students welcomed Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and community leaders to the ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the new building Wednesday afternoon.

“And there is a reason why the I-20 corridor is gaining attention all over the country when it comes to cyber and tech and if we will just stay on the course, there will be much more investment here,” said Edwards.

University president Les Guice said the new facility is going to bring hands-on experience opportunities for tech students or students interested in tech.

“So we have students that are working for companies in computer science for example. They can come here and work,” said Guice. “And at the same time, we’re doing some things like micromanufacturing and microfabrication where students are going to be working - building different devices that can be applied to all sorts of technologies that are out there.”

This new addition to the university’s enterprise campus already houses three companies - ranging from tech to financial industries: Crossmark Management Group, Louisiana New Product Development Team and Radiance Technologies. Tech Point II is situated right across from the original Tech Point building that opened back in 2008. University officials said it was time for an expansion.

“When students come to Louisiana Tech, we talk about providing an unparalleled educational experience,” said Guice. “Working with these companies right here - being able to walk across the road and work on real projects right after they’ve been in classes talking about the kinds of problems they can solve with the tools that they’re learning in class.”

University officials said the Tech Point II building costs approximately $17 million - with financial support from LED (Louisiana Economic Development) and the university’s own funds.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Rachel Hathcock, 39, has been arrested for the second-degree murder of Tia Renee Wiley Adams.
Catahoula Parish authorities arrest second suspect in connection to death of Tia Adams
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/27
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Drone video of deadly I-55 pile-up
LSP: Investigation reveals 7 dead in I-55 pileup
NELA Food Bank earns nationally recognized accreditation
NELA Food Bank earns nationally recognized accreditation
Toledo police lights
Monroe police arrest juvenile accused of rape, kidnapping