Congresswoman Letlow reacts to newly elected Speaker of the House

NELA Congresswoman Julia Letlow shares her reaction to news about the new House Speaker.
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow whose district represents Northeast Louisiana had positive thoughts in reaction to Mike Johnson being elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Congressman Johnson formally represented the western portion of Louisiana and is a Shreveport native.

“It’s just a tremendous day for Louisiana. It’s a tremendous day for north Louisiana. If you know my district mirrors Mike to the west. So it’s just so exciting to me that we have an advocate now who will fight for our rural communities that we both represent and for north Louisiana. And for all of Louisiana. And to add on to that, not only do we have Mike Johnson as Speaker but as leader, we have Steve Scalise as well from Louisiana,” said Letlow.

Johnson is the first representative of Louisiana to ever be elected as House Speaker.

