Boeuf River temporarily closes due to bridge work

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Boeuf River at the LA 15 Boeuf River Bridge will be closed to all boating traffic effective immediately while work is being done to the bridge, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The river closure is expected to last seven days.

No detour will be available.

Remember to travel with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To monitor road closures in your area, visit the LA DOTD’s website.

