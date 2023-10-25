Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Boeuf River temporarily closes due to bridge work

Lake water ripples
Lake water ripples(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Boeuf River at the LA 15 Boeuf River Bridge will be closed to all boating traffic effective immediately while work is being done to the bridge, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The river closure is expected to last seven days.

No detour will be available.

RELATED CONTENT: “Richland Parish to start work on bridge replacement project”

Remember to travel with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To monitor road closures in your area, visit the LA DOTD’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Rachel Hathcock, 39, has been arrested for the second-degree murder of Tia Renee Wiley Adams.
Catahoula Parish authorities arrest second suspect in connection to death of Tia Adams
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/27
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Drone video of deadly I-55 pile-up
LSP: Investigation reveals 7 dead in I-55 pileup
NELA Food Bank earns nationally recognized accreditation
NELA Food Bank earns nationally recognized accreditation
Toledo police lights
Monroe police arrest juvenile accused of rape, kidnapping