City completes Phase I of retention pond, controlling flooding in Booker T. community

By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe completed Phase I on a project that is designed to decrease the risks of floods in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood.

The entrance of the retention area sits only a few blocks away from Roy Neal Shelling Sr. Elementary School. Young’s Bayou Retention Pond is Phase I of the city’s flood protection plan, and city officials and members of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the phase Tuesday morning.

Young's Bayou Phase I Retention Area
Young's Bayou Phase I Retention Area(City of Monroe)

It’s a 20-acre retention pond that’s expected to offset some of the storm waters. The project was prompted by the impact of the 2016 flood.

“With all of the flooding that we’ve had - I’m excited. I think that this project is really going to do some things to keep people from flooding here in the Booker T. area,” said Councilwoman Juanita G. Woods - City of Monroe Council District 3.

Monroe mayor Friday Ellis said the city wants projects like this one to help residents understand how they’re being protected.

“Also, Booker T. community drainage project that we got funded this capital outlay with the help of Senator Katrina Jackson, Representative Fisher, and Representative Moore - it will help address some of the embankment sliding that we’re seeing along this drainage ditch right here that’ll help with some immediate capacity building and also help with a couple of residents whose houses are impacted by land loss on this,” said Ellis.

Monroe city engineer Morgan McCallister said the retention pond is designed to take in roughly 47 million gallons of water.

“Just to kind of give you an idea of what that looks like - for every foot of water you see laying in this pond bottom. That is a massive amount of water - 360,000 gallons per acre and this is a 20-acre pond. So, you’re looking at over 7 million gallons per foot of water,” said McCallister.

According to city officials, the final cost of Phase I of the retention pond is $1.1 million and it was provided by the Statewide Flood Control program. Officials from the mayor’s office say they’re now moving forward with Phase II.

