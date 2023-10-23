Advertise
Tour & Wine Tasting: Enter KNOE’s Landry Vineyards Giveaway

By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Enter KNOE’s Landry Vineyards Giveaway for your chance to win two passes for a tour and wine tasting at Landry Vineyards!

Two winners will be chosen each week through Thursday, Nov. 9. Winners will be contacted via email and the phone number provided at the time of registration.

See all the rules and conditions when you enter the giveaway using the module below.

