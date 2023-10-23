Tour & Wine Tasting: Enter KNOE’s Landry Vineyards Giveaway

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Enter KNOE’s Landry Vineyards Giveaway for your chance to win two passes for a tour and wine tasting at Landry Vineyards!

Two winners will be chosen each week through Thursday, Nov. 9. Winners will be contacted via email and the phone number provided at the time of registration.

See all the rules and conditions when you enter the giveaway using the module below.

WATCH: KNOE Latest Videos

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.