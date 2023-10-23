Tallulah resident injured during house fire

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - The Tallulah Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Sunday, October 22 in the 1400 block of Florida St.

Due to the state of the fire, the responding engine had to deploy an attack line and hand line. Another engine arrived and supplied water to the first engine. TFD says it took firefighters 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

According to TFD, the resident of the home was injured during the fire and was transported to Madison Parish Hospital. They were later airlifted to another hospital due to burn injuries on their upper torso.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.