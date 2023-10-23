Rabbi speaks on NELA residents supporting Monroe Jewish community

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local Jewish community is inviting area residents to focus on unity while the Israel-Hamas war continues.

“It’s a difficult time for Jewish people. We did a solidarity service this past Friday at the temple. We asked the congregants to come out and show their solidarity for us as a community,” said Rabbi Judy Ginsburgh.

As the devastation from the Israel-Hamas war continues, Temple B’Nai Israel is focusing on how area residents can remain united during this challenging time.

“There were some congregants who told me they were afraid to come to temple. I am not afraid, I feel very safe being Jewish, I wear my kippah around,” said Ginsburgh.

Rabbi Ginsburgh is a part-time Rabbi for Temple B’Nai Israel in Monroe. She said even though this is a challenging time, she feels safe because of the support the local Jewish community has received.

“And told us that they care; that they support us; that they’re here for us and even asking what they can do,” said Rabbi Ginsburgh. So, it’s very heartwarming to see our Christian neighbors reaching out and wanting to be there to support us when things are really bad in Israel.

Rabbi Ginsburgh says one way people can support the Jewish community is by scheduling a tour with the temple’s Precious Legacy Museum and learn about their holidays, traditions and history.

