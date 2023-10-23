Advertise
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Staying Unseasonably Warm Through the Week

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
Good Monday morning! Fog is possible as we approach daybreak but should clear out mid-morning. Remember to drive with caution. Otherwise, expect a mixture of sun and clouds today. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Due to the dry conditions, there are still wildfire concerns. Remember to heed all local burn bans. Don’t expect to pull out your fall sweater for the next several days. Thanks to high pressure, highs hover in the 80s through the week. Rain chances for now look scarce.

Today: Sun and clouds mixed. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows fall into the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Sun and clouds mixed. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs are in the mid 80s.

