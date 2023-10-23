BBB: Credit repair scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss credit repair scams and how you can protect yourself against this scam.

Deal says when you are trying to repair your credit, it is important for you to never pay in advance on any credit repair website. She says credit repair scams usually start with an ad that promises an immediate increase in your credit score.

If you have been a victim of a credit repair scam, the BBB says there are a few things you can do. You can sue them in federal court for your actual losses or the amount you paid them, seek punitive damages, or join other people in a class action lawsuit against the company.

Deal says it is best to report credit repair fraud to the Louisiana State Attorney General at the Consumer Hotline at 1-800-351-4889 or file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP.

Scam Alert with BBB’s Jo Ann Deal

