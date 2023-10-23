Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

BBB: Credit repair scams

Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss credit repair scams and how you can protect yourself against this scam.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss credit repair scams and how you can protect yourself against this scam.

Deal says when you are trying to repair your credit, it is important for you to never pay in advance on any credit repair website. She says credit repair scams usually start with an ad that promises an immediate increase in your credit score.

If you have been a victim of a credit repair scam, the BBB says there are a few things you can do. You can sue them in federal court for your actual losses or the amount you paid them, seek punitive damages, or join other people in a class action lawsuit against the company.

Deal says it is best to report credit repair fraud to the Louisiana State Attorney General at the Consumer Hotline at 1-800-351-4889 or file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP.

Scam Alert with BBB’s Jo Ann Deal

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Farmerville man killed in single vehicle crash, impairment suspected
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
14-year-old killed in a shooting near Renwick Street in Monroe
Friday Night Blitz is back! Stay up-to-date with scores, highlights, and more as the...
Blitz Stream: Live Updates, Plays & Video from the Field
Tallulah Teddy Bear Festival
Tallulah celebrates Teddy’s Bear Festival for the first time since 2018
Precious Legacy Museum
Rabbi speaks on NELA residents supporting Monroe Jewish community

Latest News

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Tallulah resident injured during house fire
Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss credit...
BBB: Credit repair scams
A local Jewish community is inviting area residents to focus on unity while the Israel-Hamas...
Rabbi speaks on NELA residents supporting Monroe Jewish community
Precious Legacy Museum
Rabbi speaks on NELA residents supporting Monroe Jewish community