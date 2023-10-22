Advertise
Tallulah celebrates Teddy’s Bear Festival for the first time since 2018

By Kyndall Jones
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tallulah celebrated its first Teddy’s Bear Festival Saturday afternoon since 2018. The festival began in 2007 as a fundraiser event for the city to bring the community together.

Director of Madison Parish Tourism Commission Tina Johnson said the festival’s return had a positive impact on the city.

“We bring people into the city, they not only pay the sales tax, state tax from their proceeds, but our local businesses also profit, and we also have a few that are staying at the local hotels so for us, this is really an economic boom.”

The festival is named after former President Teddy Roosevelt who killed a black bear in Madison Parish. Coordinators for the event hope the community will continue supporting in the future.

