Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Farmerville man killed in single vehicle crash, impairment suspected

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE!
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sunday morning around 1:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on North Spillway Road near Wildwood Drive.  The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old John Jones of Farmerville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Jones, was traveling north on North Spillway Road.  For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet exited the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

Jones, who was unrestrained, was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.  Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash according to state officials.

Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.  This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Blitz is back! Stay up-to-date with scores, highlights, and more as the...
Blitz Stream: Live Updates, Plays & Video from the Field
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Roommate, teammate of NSU football player shot and killed arrested
Timberwolves fall to Cavaliers, 35-0.
D’Arbonne Woods drops its first game of the season to Calvary
More Friday Night Blitz action from Week 8.
Sterlington shuts out North Webster, Jena wins battle of unbeaten against Bunkie, OCS handles Cedar Creek, and Wossman dominates Bastrop
Mike Johnson (Source: Louisiana Secretary of State website)
La. Rep. Mike Johnson announces run for U.S. House Speaker position

Latest News

"cut it out" training for salon professionals on domestic abuse
"cut it out" training for salon professionals
Tallulah Teddy Bear Festival
Tallulah celebrates Teddy’s Bear Festival for the first time since 2018
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Friends of Black Bayou's 26th annual Fall Celebration
Friends of Black Bayou hosts 26th annual Fall Celebration