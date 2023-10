MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department has confirmed a 14-year-old was killed in a shooting near Renwick Street around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The police department is urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact at MPD at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.