West Monroe holds off Ouachita to improve to 7-1

Rebels beat the Lions for the 29th time in 30 years
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Benjy Lewis era at Ouachita has got off to a rough start with a 2-4 record but you can throw out records when the Lions and Rebels meet up ever year. Ouachita fought to the very end, cutting the deficit to just 7 points late in the game. West Monroe didn’t flinch as Hunter Fox drilled a 37-yard field goal to give the Rebels the two possession lead and the win, 31 to 28 the final.

