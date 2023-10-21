West Monroe holds off Ouachita to improve to 7-1

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Benjy Lewis era at Ouachita has got off to a rough start with a 2-4 record but you can throw out records when the Lions and Rebels meet up ever year. Ouachita fought to the very end, cutting the deficit to just 7 points late in the game. West Monroe didn’t flinch as Hunter Fox drilled a 37-yard field goal to give the Rebels the two possession lead and the win, 31 to 28 the final.

