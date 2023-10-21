Sterlington shuts out North Webster, Jena wins battle of unbeaten against Bunkie, OCS handles Cedar Creek, and Wossman dominates Bastrop

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington wins its seventh straight game with a shutout against North Webster, 28-0. In a battle of unbeatens, Jena beats Bunkie, 38-22. Coming off its first loss of the season, OCS responds against Cedar Creek, 35-0. Wossman improves to 7-1 for the first time since 2005 with a dominating victory over Bastrop, 31-0.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.