Sterlington shuts out North Webster, Jena wins battle of unbeaten against Bunkie, OCS handles Cedar Creek, and Wossman dominates Bastrop
More Friday Night Blitz action from Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington wins its seventh straight game with a shutout against North Webster, 28-0. In a battle of unbeatens, Jena beats Bunkie, 38-22. Coming off its first loss of the season, OCS responds against Cedar Creek, 35-0. Wossman improves to 7-1 for the first time since 2005 with a dominating victory over Bastrop, 31-0.
