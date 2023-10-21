Ruston remains undefeated with a huge win over West Ouachita, Neville dominates Tioga for their third straight win

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston keeps inching closer to repeating as district 2-5A champs with a blowout win over West Ouachita, 48-6. Quarterback Josh Brantley continues to turn heads with a three touchdown performance. Neville wins their third straight game as they dominate Tioga at home, 44 to 13.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.