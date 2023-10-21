Ruston remains undefeated with a huge win over West Ouachita, Neville dominates Tioga for their third straight win
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston keeps inching closer to repeating as district 2-5A champs with a blowout win over West Ouachita, 48-6. Quarterback Josh Brantley continues to turn heads with a three touchdown performance. Neville wins their third straight game as they dominate Tioga at home, 44 to 13.
