Ruston remains undefeated with a huge win over West Ouachita, Neville dominates Tioga for their third straight win

More Week 8 scores
Check out these Friday Night Blitz highlights from week 8!
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston keeps inching closer to repeating as district 2-5A champs with a blowout win over West Ouachita, 48-6. Quarterback Josh Brantley continues to turn heads with a three touchdown performance. Neville wins their third straight game as they dominate Tioga at home, 44 to 13.

vs ouachita
West Monroe holds off Ouachita to improve to 7-1
Timberwolves fall to Cavaliers, 35-0.
D’Arbonne Woods drops its first game of the season to Calvary
Check out these highlights from week 8 of Friday Night Blitz!
Delhi Charter scores over 70 points against Block on an emotional night, St. Frederick blows past John Paul on Homecoming
Friday Night Blitz Football Highlights: Week 8 - Part 3
More Friday Night Blitz action from Week 8.
Sterlington shuts out North Webster, Jena wins battle of unbeaten against Bunkie, OCS handles Cedar Creek, and Wossman dominates Bastrop