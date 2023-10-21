Delhi Charter scores over 70 points against Block on an emotional night, St. Frederick blows past John Paul on Homecoming

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Emotions were running high at Delhi Charter as former player, Stuart Scurria, tragically passed away in a plane crash in July. The Gators honored Stuart by renaming the sports complex after him. Delhi Charter showed out for Stuart putting up 74 points against Block, 74-32. St. Frederick showed out for homecoming beating John Paul, 40-3.

