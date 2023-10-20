WM boutique observes breast cancer awareness, supports local child fighting rare disease

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe clothing store is giving back to the community in a big way for the weekend.

Throughout the weekend, Cara’s Boutique is holding two events. The store is observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating a portion of sales made on Oct. 20, 2023, to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. On Oct. 21, 2023, a percentage of those sales will support a local 4-year-old child, Nora Kay Meredith, who’s battling a rare disease called hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma (HSTCL).

“With it being breast cancer awareness month, we had originally wanted to give back to Susan G. Komen this weekend but then we found out about Nora Kay,” said Kylie Austin, owner of Cara’s Boutique. “They’re also looking for a bone marrow match for her and it’s super easy to get a swab kit. All you have to do is text FIGHT4NORAKAY with a number 4... to 61474.”

After the store closes at 6 p.m. on Friday and at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, a percentage of the store’s online sales will support both causes - ending at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

