Tallulah family looks for answers following teen’s murder

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, Oct. 9, 15-year-old Kemontae Larry was shot and killed in Talullah. His Cousin, Sheniqua Wilson, stood where his body was found while tearfully describing the horror and devastation his killers left after they chased him down and shot him.

Wilson said they have no idea why someone would do this to such a good kid and that their family will have justice for Kemontae.

We have not been able to get in touch with Tallulah Police Chief Buster McCoy but according to Wilson, she believes that Madison Parish Sheriff’s department has the necessary tools to investigate a homicide that Tallulah Police do not.

Wilson said the Madison Parish Sheriff, Sammie Byrd, told her he didn’t believe that the case was ‘important’ enough for their department to get involved. We reached out to their office who said that was not how the conversation occurred.

The Sheriff’s office told KNOE that the homicide occurred in the jurisdiction of Tallulah PD and that police volunteered to take the lead on the case.

Madison Parish sheriff’s office said there are multiple homicide cases so both Tallulah Police and Madison Parish Sheriff decided to work in conjunction with one another on this case.

The case is still an ongoing investigation, but the family said despite feeling unheard by law enforcement they will have justice for Kemontae.

Madison Parish School District decided to have classes move to semi-virtual for the week (Oct. 16-20) due to the loss of Kemontae who was a student at Madison Parish High School. Superintendent Dr. Charlie Butler said there are resources for students who need them and that he takes both education and grief seriously.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Tallulah Police Department.

