Strauss Theatre Center announces upcoming musical

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The musical Bright Star is coming to the Strauss Theatre Center in November.

Bright Star retells a folk tale entitled The Iron Mountain Baby. The musical is co-authored and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.

Performances will be held from Nov. 9-12 and Nov. 16-19.

To purchase tickets visit Strauss Theatre’s website or call the Box Office at (318)-323-6681.

