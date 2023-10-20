Strauss Theatre Center announces upcoming musical
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The musical Bright Star is coming to the Strauss Theatre Center in November.
Bright Star retells a folk tale entitled The Iron Mountain Baby. The musical is co-authored and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.
Performances will be held from Nov. 9-12 and Nov. 16-19.
To purchase tickets visit Strauss Theatre’s website or call the Box Office at (318)-323-6681.
