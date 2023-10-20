Advertise
Louisiana Tech University Presidential Candidate speaks at campus

Louisiana Tech University hosted Dr. Jim Henderson at a Q&A forum. Students, staff, and faculty were able to ask him questions regarding his candidacy as Te
By Sophia Ridley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Thursday, Oct. 19 Louisiana Tech University hosted Dr. Jim Henderson at a Q&A forum. Students, staff, and faculty were able to ask him questions regarding his candidacy as Tech’s new President.

Dr. Henderson is currently the President of the University of Louisiana System which usually heads the search for university presidential candidates.

Dr. Henderson explained that he believes the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors’ decision to have him be the only candidate was the right one.

