Louisiana Tech names new dean for College of Engineering and Science

Dean of the College of Engineering and Science
Dean of the College of Engineering and Science(Source: Louisiana Tech University)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Dr. Collin Wick has been appointed Dean of the College of Engineering and Science at Louisiana Tech University.

“Under Dr. Wick’s leadership, the College of Engineering and Science is poised to further its rich history of innovation and excellence and dedication to our students,” said Interim Provost Donna Thomas. “He is inheriting a diverse team of talented faculty, staff, and administration that strives endlessly to deliver the world-class education that the College is known for, and I have no doubt that Dr. Wick will serve our campus community with loyalty and pride.”

Wick has worked at the university for 16 years. He was recently awarded the 2023 University Foundation Professorship Award.

“I’m thoroughly humbled and honored to be selected as COES Dean and am grateful for the support of Louisiana Tech and the College of Engineering and Science,” Wick said, “I will do my best to build on the College and University’s culture and legacy of preparing our students to become leaders in their fields, along with providing service to our community and stakeholders.”

Wick has a doctorate in physical chemistry from the University of Minnesota. He was a postdoctoral researcher in chemical engineering at the National Technical University of Athens in Greece and a postdoctoral researcher at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Washington.

To read more about Dr. Collin Wick and his accomplishments, visit Louisiana Tech Universities’ website.

