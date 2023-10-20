Local salon teams up with the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team to educate salon professionals

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, Nov. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m., the Gallery Salon and the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team (DART) are inviting any and all salon professionals to come learn about the signs of domestic abuse.

The event stems from a national program that’s encouraged by the Professional Beauty Association and will be held at the Ruston Chamber of Commerce.

Kris Barney is the community advocate for DART and the event organizer. She said salon professionals can be somewhat of a counselor for their clients, so it’s important to be able to recognize the signs of domestic abuse.

“When you’re spending hours with somebody, you develop a relationship and a rapport, I know I have with my stylist, and you just think about and talk about things that are going on in your lives,” said Barney.

Barney said the goal is to educate those in the industry on what to look out for and how to address it.

“There are signs that this stylist can pick up on like whether or not she’s missing some hair, whether or not there are bruises, or if she’s moving in a slow manner meaning that she’s been hurt or she’s bruised,” Barney said.

She said it’s important for those professionals to also learn the correct way to approach a situation where someone might be enduring domestic abuse.

“It takes 7-9 times for them to reach out for help, or to leave an abusive situation, but as long as they have those resources and they know someone’s listening and they know that there’s help out there, then we give them the autonomy and the independence to make that choice on their own when they are ready,” Barney said.

Barney hopes salon professionals in the region will take this opportunity to educate themselves in order to know how to help someone who might be suffering.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.