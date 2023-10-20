Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Warm & Sunny Today, Elevated Fire Danger Through the Weekend

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Look for more sunshine today after a few areas of morning fog. A stalled front over the area will shift eastward as a weak cold front. Behind it, drier air will fill in instead of cooler air. The combination of sunshine and dry air will allow temperatures to heat up this afternoon. Highs are topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. That is well above average for this time of year. Highs, on average, should be sitting in the upper 70s. Today will be breezy as well, prompting fire concerns across the region. Please heed all local burn bans! Saturday will be a similar situation with filtered sunshine. Expect highs in the 80s Sunday into next week. Rain chances return on Thursday. Fingers crossed!

Today: Fog early in the morning, then sunny. It’s a warmer day with highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will be breezy as well.

Tonight: Clear and seasonable, with lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs top out near 90 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with highs in the middle 80s.

Monday: Sun and clouds mixed. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs top out in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Bastrop police investigating after finding deceased couple in their home
Toledo police lights
OPSO arrests Mississippi man following months-long child trafficking investigation
Monroe auto brokerage owner sentenced to federal prison
West Monroe Housing Authority accepting housing choice voucher applications
West Monroe Housing Authority accepting housing choice voucher applications
What races in Louisiana and NELA will be heading to a runoff?
State and local races heading to Louisiana’s 2023 run-off election

Latest News

KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Ensure your child is weather-prepared while getting on and off the bus each weekday with KNOE's...
Bus Stop Forecast - Friday, 10/20/23
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright