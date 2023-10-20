KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Warm & Sunny Today, Elevated Fire Danger Through the Weekend

Look for more sunshine today after a few areas of morning fog. A stalled front over the area will shift eastward as a weak cold front. Behind it, drier air will fill in instead of cooler air. The combination of sunshine and dry air will allow temperatures to heat up this afternoon. Highs are topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. That is well above average for this time of year. Highs, on average, should be sitting in the upper 70s. Today will be breezy as well, prompting fire concerns across the region. Please heed all local burn bans! Saturday will be a similar situation with filtered sunshine. Expect highs in the 80s Sunday into next week. Rain chances return on Thursday. Fingers crossed!

Today: Fog early in the morning, then sunny. It’s a warmer day with highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will be breezy as well.

Tonight: Clear and seasonable, with lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs top out near 90 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with highs in the middle 80s.

Monday: Sun and clouds mixed. Afternoon temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs top out in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

