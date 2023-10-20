KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Summer-Like Weather Lingers into Weekend

There were a few clouds today, but it was still a warm and mostly sunny day. Temperatures reached the mid 80s this afternoon. More warmth is on the way for Friday and the weekend. Friday will bring temperatures in the upper 80s and Saturday will bring temperatures near 90 degrees, well above average for this time of year. Temperatures in the mid 80s stick around for the rest of the weekend and into next week, with plenty of sunshine. There is a chance for rain showers by Thursday into Friday of next week.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and seasonal. Temperatures will lower to the mid 50s.

Friday will be a very warm day for this time of year. Temperatures will reach 89 degrees. It will be breezy as well, with wind from the northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour. It will be sunny as well.

Saturday will be a very warm day as well. Temperatures will reach close to 90 degrees, well above average for this time of year. It will be sunny as well.Sunday will be a mostly sunny, warm day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Monday will be a mostly sunny, warm day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be a sunny, warm day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be a sunny, warm day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with rain chances. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

