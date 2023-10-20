KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Summer-like Weather Has Returned, But Not For Long

Good afternoon, ArkLaMiss! We have had a great stretch of weather over the last few days with little change expected over the next few days. More sunshine and near-average to slightly above-average temperatures are expected in the days to come, with rain relief on the way in the next 6 to 10 days. Our first elevated chance for rain will arrive Wednesday with more rain potentially on the way into the second half of next week.

Today: Expect lots of sunshine with a few passing clouds. Afternoon high temperatures will top out on either side of 90.

Tomorrow: More sunshine is likely with a slight warmup in the forecast. Afternoon highs will top out on either side of 90.

Sunday: Lots of cloud cover will move into the ArkLaMiss. High temperatures will cool slightly, topping out in the mid 80s.

Monday: No shortage of sunshine for Monday! High temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Tuesday: More sunshine is on the horizon for Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds is expected for Wednesday. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy skies are likely with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20%.

