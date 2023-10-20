Country music star Lainey Wilson is coming to Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Award-winning country singer-songwriter and Louisiana native, Lainey Wilson, is coming to Monroe!

On Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, Wilson will make a stop in the city as part of her Country’s Cool Again Tour.

Wilson began her music journey at a young age and made her Nashville debut in 2014. At this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards, Lainey won big time taking home the Female Artist of the Year award and Album of the Year award for, Bell Botton Country.

“We are excited that Lainey has chosen to end her tour in Monroe,” said Chief Economic and Cultural Development Officer, Kelsea McCrary. “We have been working very hard to support our local music economy. We just finished up our music strategy from Sound Diplomacy that looks not just at the city, but the music ecosystem as a whole in Ouachita Parish. Lainey herself is proof that our area is rich with talent. Her show at the Civic Center will continue the legacy of legendary musicians who have graced the stage. We are honored for her to play at the Monroe Civic Center and can’t wait to cheer her on next fall.”

Rising country musicians Ian Munsick and Zach Top will be accompanying Wilson on the tour.

Those looking to snag tickets can get them this Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.