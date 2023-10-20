City of Monroe announces temporary road closure

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe announced that the intersection of South Grand St. and Allen Ave. will be temporarily closed starting October 20 due to cross-drain installation and construction of new catch basins.

The closure is expected to last two weeks ending on November 2 or until further notice. Detour routes are available at Thomas Ave. or Lidell Ave. to Jackson St.

If you have questions about the closure, contact Arthur Holland at (318)-376-1346.

The City of Monroe reminds motorists to drive with caution through the construction area, watch out for crews and equipment in the work area, and be mindful of all construction signage in the area.

