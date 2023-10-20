Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

City of Monroe announces temporary road closure

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe announced that the intersection of South Grand St. and Allen Ave. will be temporarily closed starting October 20 due to cross-drain installation and construction of new catch basins.

The closure is expected to last two weeks ending on November 2 or until further notice. Detour routes are available at Thomas Ave. or Lidell Ave. to Jackson St.

If you have questions about the closure, contact Arthur Holland at (318)-376-1346.

The City of Monroe reminds motorists to drive with caution through the construction area, watch out for crews and equipment in the work area, and be mindful of all construction signage in the area.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Bastrop police investigating after finding deceased couple in their home
Toledo police lights
OPSO arrests Mississippi man following months-long child trafficking investigation
Monroe auto brokerage owner sentenced to federal prison
West Monroe Housing Authority accepting housing choice voucher applications
West Monroe Housing Authority accepting housing choice voucher applications
What races in Louisiana and NELA will be heading to a runoff?
State and local races heading to Louisiana’s 2023 run-off election

Latest News

Louisiana Tech University hosted Dr. Jim Henderson at a Q&A forum. Students, staff, and faculty...
Louisiana Tech University Presidential Candidate speaks at campus
Roxanne Smith from Paws of NELA joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Sandra D!
Adopt a Pet: Meet Sandra D!
Roxanne Smith from Paws of NELA joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Sandra D!
Adopt a Pet: Meet Sandra D!
Henderson will be interviewed to fill the presidential opening for Louisiana Tech University.
Louisiana Tech University Presidential Candidate speaks at campus