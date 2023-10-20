Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Chick-fil-A to pay $4.4M settlement, accused of inflating prices

FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.
FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A has reportedly agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over inflated delivery prices during the pandemic.

According to the lawsuit filed in Georgia, the food chain promised low delivery fees through its app or website, but then increased menu prices on delivery orders by as much as 30%,

Chick-fil-A did not admit guilt but has agreed to pay out $4.4 million in the settlement.

Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.

If you’re eligible, you will receive an email.

Chick-fil-A also agreed to add a disclosure on its app and website stating that product prices may be higher for delivery orders.

The company has not returned requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Bastrop police investigating after finding deceased couple in their home
Toledo police lights
OPSO arrests Mississippi man following months-long child trafficking investigation
Monroe auto brokerage owner sentenced to federal prison
West Monroe Housing Authority accepting housing choice voucher applications
West Monroe Housing Authority accepting housing choice voucher applications
What races in Louisiana and NELA will be heading to a runoff?
State and local races heading to Louisiana’s 2023 run-off election

Latest News

Louisiana Tech University hosted Dr. Jim Henderson at a Q&A forum. Students, staff, and faculty...
Louisiana Tech University Presidential Candidate speaks at campus
Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
A man whose divorce case was before murdered judge is ID’d as a person of interest in the killing
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
In this handout frame released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Europe-Radio...
Russia extends detention of a US journalist detained for failing to register as a foreign agent