Adopt a Pet: Meet Sandra D!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today was another furry Friday in the KNOE studio, and Roxanne Smith from Paws of NELA joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Sandra D!

Roxanne says Sandra D was abandoned and brought to the shelter recently. Smith says she is very sweet, has a great temperament, and would make a great addition to your family.

Currently, OPAS is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., however, the shelter is temporarily closed on Wednesdays. You are encouraged to call beforehand at (318) 323-4032 and the shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

Roxanne also told us about an adoption event happening tomorrow at Petsense in West Monroe from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.