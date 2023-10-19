Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Rite Aid lays out plan to close 154 stores initially as it seeks bankruptcy protection

FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite Aid, a major U.S. pharmacy chain, said Sunday, Oct. 15, that it has filed for bankruptcy as part of its effort to restructure its finances. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Rite Aid plans to close about 7% of its stores initially, as the drugstore chain makes its way through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

The company submitted a list of 154 stores in a court filing. Most of the chain’s stores are on the East and West Coasts, and the list reflects that.

Several locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Washington made the list. The company also plans to close some stores in Michigan and Ohio as well.

Rite Aid said in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it has more than 2,200 locations in 17 states.

That filing also noted that the company lost about $1.3 billion in the first half of its fiscal year. That’s more than double the $441 million it lost in the same period during the previous fiscal year.

Rite Aid said in its Tuesday bankruptcy court filing that it also may close additional stores.

The company said earlier this week that going through its voluntary Chapter 11 process will help significantly cut the company’s debt and resolve litigation “in an equitable manner.”

The Philadelphia company has struggled financially for years and also faces financial risk from lawsuits over opioid prescriptions like its bigger rivals, CVS and Walgreens.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
OPSO arrests Mississippi man following months-long child trafficking investigation
Monroe auto brokerage owner sentenced to federal prison
Guccione is accused of second-degree murder.
West Monroe man arrested after allegedly calling friend to confess murder, newly released documents say
Iraqis hold a mass rally supporting the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Oct. 13,...
Troops hurt after three drones attack US bases in Iraq as tensions flare after Gaza hospital blast
Brandon died on Oct. 14 at the age of 20. He loved everything Chuck Norris and had a special...
Brandon Beard, a.k.a. ‘Chuck Norris Kid’, dies at 20 years old

Latest News

A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at...
Israel’s defense minister promises ground invasion of Gaza, tells troops to be ready
Rep. Jim Jordan responds to reporters' questions. (Source: CNN)
Jim Jordan talks about road ahead
Katrina Yates celebrated her birthday in style after buying a Pink Diamond scratch-off ticket...
Woman celebrating birthday wins $100K scratch-off prize
Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.
20 cows killed when semitrailer flips over on interstate highway
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan will back a temporary House speaker as he tries to shore up support, lawmakers say