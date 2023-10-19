Richland Parish bridge closure

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that the LA 15 Boef River Bridge near Alto will be closed to all through traffic on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers will have to use I-20 as a detour.

Remember to travel with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To monitor road closures in your area, visit the LA DOTD’s website.

