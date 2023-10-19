Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Richland Parish bridge closure

(MGN Online)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that the LA 15 Boef River Bridge near Alto will be closed to all through traffic on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers will have to use I-20 as a detour.

Remember to travel with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To monitor road closures in your area, visit the LA DOTD’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
OPSO arrests Mississippi man following months-long child trafficking investigation
Monroe auto brokerage owner sentenced to federal prison
Guccione is accused of second-degree murder.
West Monroe man arrested after allegedly calling friend to confess murder, newly released documents say
File photo of police tape.
Bastrop police investigating after finding deceased couple in their home
What races in Louisiana and NELA will be heading to a runoff?
State and local races heading to Louisiana’s 2023 run-off election

Latest News

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Thursday eliminating “woke,...
Gov. Sanders signs executive order against ‘woke nonsense’
Beat the Ace (Courtesy: KNOE)
Beat the Ace 2023: Week 8
Jackson Parish authorities investigate shooting that left one dead
The Old West Carroll National Bank made the 2023 List of Louisiana's Most Endangered Places.
Old West Carroll National Bank makes 2023 List of Louisiana’s Most Endangered Places