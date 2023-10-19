Ouachita Parish Sheriff-elect Marc Mashaw shares his plans for office

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Marc Mashaw is the Ouachita Parish Sheriff-elect who will be taking over for Jay Russell after his retirement in June of 2024.

Mashaw was hired into the Sheriff’s office by Laymon Godwin in 1984. He told Godwin about his hopes to be the top law enforcement official in the parish.

“He asked, where do you see yourself in 20 years? And I remember sitting there and thinking ‘Wow the sheriffs chair and the sheriff’s office’. Back then it was on the third floor, and I don’t know why I said it, but I said ‘I’d kind of like to be sitting right there’,” Mashaw said.

And it turns out, he will be sitting in that chair come July 1, 2024. Mashaw was elected as the new Sheriff on October 14, 2023. He said his priorities will be to keep things running as smoothly as they have been.

“We’re gonna maintain a salary that keeps us competitive and helps us retain deputies. That’s goal number one,” Mashaw said.

Mashaw also said his plan is to prioritize training and staying current with technology and other resources that help the department work more efficiently.

“Training is a big thing and equipment. They need to have the best equipment they can have so when you call you get the best trained, most well-equipped deputy,” Mashaw said.

Lastly, Mashaw said he wants to maintain a positive and trusting relationship between their department and the community.

“Handle the public’s money the way we’re supposed to handle it, make sure that we’re responsible and our audits are clean and in doing so, keep a competitive salary,” Mashaw said.

Mashaw said he’s spent 34 years working for the Sheriff’s office and he treasures the relationships most of all.

