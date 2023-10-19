Old West Carroll National Bank makes 2023 List of Louisiana’s Most Endangered Places

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Old West Carroll National Bank is one of 10 historic sites in Louisiana considered the most at risk of being lost if action is not taken soon, according to the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation (LTHP).

Nine parishes made an appearance in the latest list released by the LTHP. The properties listed include things such as schools, churches, and hurricane-impacted buildings.

The LHTP makes its decisions for the list based on nominations received from the public with consideration to the historic integrity as well as the likelihood of a positive outcome for the site or to those similar.

“When a property is added to Louisiana’s Most Endangered Places List, it can be a useful tool in the effort to save an important part of a community’s history,” said Brian Davis, the LHTP executive director. “It reinforces the significance of the site and the urgency for action -- especially when applying for a grant or garnering support from the local community. It also increases the commitment of the Louisiana Trust and its resources in cultivating a positive outcome for the site.”

Below is a list of the sites and their respective parishes that made the 2023 List of Louisiana’s Most Endangered Places.

Joy Theatre (Bienville Parish)

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and Convent (Calcasieu Parish)

Sweet Olive Cemetery (East Baton Rouge Parish)

Barker’s Pharmacy (Iberville Parish)

Riverlake Plantation (Pointe Coupee Parish)

Bolton High School (Rapides Parish)

E.J. Caire & Co. Stores (St. John the Baptist Parish)

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (St. John the Baptist Parish)

Tchefuncte River Light Station (St. Tammany Parish)

Old West Carroll National Bank (West Carroll Parish)

