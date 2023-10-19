Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again

Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle hunting property.(WHNS | File image)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Murdaugh family’s former Moselle estate is on the market again.

The home and about 21 acres are currently for sale at a price of $1.9 million.

Earlier this year, the property sold for $3.9 million. That sale included 1,700 acres of hunting land and the area where Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and son.

According to the Crosby Land Company brochure, the Moselle home “exudes character, charm and high-end finishes.” It is 5,275 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe auto brokerage owner sentenced to federal prison
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Traffic backed up on I-20 due to accident
Toledo police lights
OPSO arrests Mississippi man following months-long child trafficking investigation
Brandon died on Oct. 14 at the age of 20. He loved everything Chuck Norris and had a special...
Brandon Beard, a.k.a. ‘Chuck Norris Kid’, dies at 20 years old
Daryl Ray Stagg
Prominent Louisiana Baptist leader Daryl Stagg indicted on rape charges

Latest News

New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart defends Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson during the first half in...
Las Vegas Aces win back-to-back WNBA titles, beating New York Liberty in Game 4
The Postal Service is warning of a scam involving texts requesting information about a package...
Scam alert: Postal Service says it didn’t send you that link regarding your package
Derrick Guerrero was being held at the Broward County Jail on $25,000 bail.
Florida GameStop employee fatally shot a fleeing shoplifter stealing Pokemon cards, police say
EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Peltola speaks about returning to Washington D.C. after husband’s death
EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Peltola speaks about returning to Washington D.C. after husband’s death
EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Peltola speaks about returning to Washington D.C. after husband’s death