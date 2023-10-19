Monroe counseling program holds task force meeting, addressing domestic violence

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - A local counseling program joined with different agencies across the region Thursday afternoon to prevent domestic violence cases in the area.

The Wellspring Alliance for Families in Monroe held its 2023 SAFER Joint Task Force Meeting in Morehouse Parish at First Baptist Church Family Life Center to address domestic violence. On a quarterly basis, the agency meets with community leaders in six different parishes to discuss domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

Each October, the task force meets to observe domestic violence awareness month.

“There have been 10 homicides related to domestic violence in the Wellspring Region 8 service area so far in the calendar year of 2023,” said Cindy Roach, director of rural victim services with The Wellspring Alliance for Families.

Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs said it’s important to stop what can become a dangerous cycle.

“We do everything we can do to get them to the Wellspring; to get them to our victim assistance coordinators at the DA’s offices to churn out the protective orders - only sometimes two weeks later to find that they want to drop the restraining order,” said Tubbs.

The Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence reported 56 domestic violence fatalities in 2022 throughout the state. Roach said domestic violence is not limited to physical and verbal attacks.

“It can be financial - where you’re not allowed access to your money or you’re not allowed to make financial decisions. You may or may not even be allowed to work and it’s hard to flee domestic violence if you don’t have the resources to leave the relationship,” said Roach.

The task force is still finalizing its next quarterly meeting.

