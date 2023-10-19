La. Gaming Control Board gives go-ahead to Cordish to renovate DiamondJacks property

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has given the go-ahead to Cordish Companies to renovate the DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City. Cordish Companies plans to transform the property with a $270 million renovation into Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana.

The board unanimously voted and gave its approval Thursday, Oct. 19.

Cordish Companies plans to turn the property into the Shreveport-Bossier area’s first land-based casino by replacing the existing riverboat. The new casino is scheduled to open sometime in 2025.

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is expected to open in Bossier City, La. sometime in 2025. (Cordish Companies)

“We’re grateful to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board for their approval and thank them for their consideration and enthusiastic support through this process,” said Joe Weinberg, managing partner with Cordish Companies. “Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will be a transformative development that will bring a first-class gaming, dining, entertainment, and hospitality experience, create significant new jobs, and generate millions of dollars in economic benefits for the community. We are extremely excited to continue moving forward with this project and deliver a world-class destination to the region.”

“The Louisiana Gaming Control Board is pleased to announce the approval of The Cordish Companies’ acquisition of the license from the former Diamond Jacks property in Bossier City,” said Ronnie Johns, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. “Cordish has an exceptional reputation in providing first rate casino experiences as well as hospitality and entertainment venues across the country. We are pleased with their decision to bring their Live! brand to the State of Louisiana. We feel comfortable that their commitment to a first class $270 million project will help grow the Bossier City/Shreveport gaming market. We welcome the Cordish Companies and look forward to working with them to bring this project to a reality to open sometime in 2025.”

The renovated casino will feature:

more than 47,000 square feet of gaming space, including 1,000+ slots and electronic table games, and 40+ live action table games

a sportsbook

an upscale 550-room hotel, resort pool, and fitness center

a 25,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose event center for top name entertainment, meeting, conventions, nonprofit, and social gatherings

structured and surface parking

30,000 square feet of best-in-class dining entertainment venues, including 6+ new food and beverage outlets featuring nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar ; Luk Fu, an Asian restaurant; a fine dining steakhouse; and more

