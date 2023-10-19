Advertise
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: More Warmth Through the Weekend

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A few areas of fog may set up shop early this morning. Be sure to allow yourself extra time for the morning commute and take it slow on the roads. A weak cold front swings through the region today with no rain in sight. There may be a few sprinkles at most. Otherwise, it’s a mostly sunny day with highs in the low to mid 80s. The warm-up continues Friday into the weekend Rain chances return for the latter half of next week.

Today: Patchy fog possible before 9 a.m. Otherwise, it’s a mostly sunny day with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be a touch breezy as well.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Fairly seasonable, with lows in the middle 50s.

Friday: Sunny and warmer. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs aim for the upper 80s.

Sunday: More clouds with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Afternoon temperatures reach the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of rain. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s.

