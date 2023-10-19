Advertise
KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Pleasant Weather for the Next Few Days, Rain Chances to Increase In the Next 6-10 Days

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Good afternoon, ArkLaMiss! We have had a great stretch of weather over the last few days with little change expected over the next few days. More sunshine and near-average to slightly above-average temperatures are expected in the days to come, with rain relief on the way in the next 6 to 10 days. Our first elevated chance for rain will arrive Wednesday with more rain potentially on the way into the second half of next week.

Today: Expect lots of sunshine with a few passing clouds. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s.

Tomorrow: Another copy + paste pleasant day is expected. Lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.

Saturday: More sunshine is likely with a slight warmup in the forecast. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine with a few passing clouds is expected. High temperatures will cool slightly, topping out in the mid 80s.

Monday: No shortage of sunshine for Monday! High temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Tuesday: One last day of sunshine before changes arrive in the region. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Cloud cover is expected to increase ahead of our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the low-mid 80s. Chance of rain 30%.

